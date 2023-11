The Bigg Boss 17 has been divided into TV and non-TV crowd. This all started after Firoza Khan aka Khan Zaadi made a comment, which Ankita Lokhande found quite upsetting. She reminded that they had no reason to look down on TV stars given that Bigg Boss 17 was also shown on TV. The fight lasted for a long time. Post that, famous TV producer Sandiip Sikcand put out a post, which many felt was a sly dig at Ankita Lokhande. He said that people screaming about pride in being TV stars are the same ones who made life difficult for producers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya’s parents want her out after seeing her get intimate with Samarth Jurel; claim being unaware of the relationship

After that, Hina Khan wrote a long note in favour of Ankita Lokhande. She said that the show ran for more than four years with a fresh episode daily. Hina Khan said that people should be brave enough to put these questions for a film actor before jumping on those working on TV. She said that Ankita Lokhande was just taking a stand for her fraternity.

After Hina Khan, it is Ekta Kapoor who has come out in defense of Ankita Lokhande. She said that the TV diva was most professional, and a joy to work with. Ekta Kapoor said she was one of the best leads ever.

Now, Sandiip Sikcand has hit back at Hina Khan in an indirect manner. After Hina Khan's story, the whole thing just blew up. Demeaning comments on TV stars is not a new thing. Everyone will remember the whole Cannes thing with Hina Khan and a famous magazine editor.

Ankita Lokhande is touted as one of the finalists along with Munawar Faruqui. In fact, the husband-wife duo of Vicky Jain and her are going very strong on the show. They are playing independently. It seems Vicky Jain has watched a lot of Bigg Boss before coming in here.