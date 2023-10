Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. The show has been quite interesting since it began. The contestants are making it a hit show already. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are seen as the participants this year. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra shifts to Dimaag house with Munawar Faruqui; Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar to share bed in Dil section?

Munawar Faruqui has been the winner of the Kangana Ranaut show, Lock Upp. He was super entertaining and a strong player. In Bigg Boss 17 too, he has been one of the smartest and the most sorted player of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra becomes netizens new favourite over Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma?

Munawar cries as he misses his son

However, in one of the recent episode, he got emotional speaking about his son. Yes, Munawar Faruqui has a five year old son. He has spoken about his son and his secret marriage in Lock Upp too. Now, once again, he is seen sharing the same with Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Neil Bhatt. This is now a big story in Entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Munawar Faruqui, Sana Raees Khan and Navid Sole in danger in week 2?

He shared, “I have a 5-year-old son, we were staying away but he came to me 6 months back. After being around him for a couple of months I realised what I've been missing in life. Since the past 3-4 months I've connected a lot to him and I'm missing him a lot. Pura din mein yahin sochta hu ki wo kya kar raha hoga.”

Earlier, Munawar spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and revealed whether his Lock Upp win will help him in Bigg Boss or not.

Munawar on his Lock Upp win

He said, "It is never the same show. When the contestants are different, the show is different. For example, if you play carrom with one person and then with some other person, it is not the same. You played carrom only but the competition is different every time. So, I don't think that because the format of Bigg Boss and Lock Upp is same, it would be easy for me. This will not happen as there will be some though competitor even in Bigg Boss."