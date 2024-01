Munawar Faruqui's personal life on Bigg Boss 17 has been exposed like never before. Wild card Ayesha Khan came on Bigg Boss 17 and said that he cheated on Nazila Sitaishi with her when he was still having feelings for her. On BB17, Munawar Faruqui had given the impression that Nazila and him are still together. Ayesha Khan said that their affair lasted only for a couple of months or so. She later told Ankita Lokhande that Munawar Faruqui allegedly said that he was into Khan only for the sake of physical pleasure, and he would never marry someone like her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls out Vicky Jain for being an indifferent husband to Ankita Lokhande; fans praise his 'Clear Cut Talks'

Bigg Boss 17: Celebs come out in support of Munawar Faruqui

A number of celebs have come out and voiced their opinion against how the makers are playing with the image of Munawar Faruqui. They said that his personal life outside has been dragged in brutally and it does not seem to end. Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia and Prince Narula are some of the celebs who have posted on social media in his support. Many netizens are upset seeing how he is getting support for his alleged womanizing ways. Take a look at the posts on X slamming Indian TV celebs...

Many celebs are still supporting this womanizer and that's a shame

ITV SUPPORTING WOMANIZER

We demand justice for #AyeshaKhan — me (@yourmymusing) January 12, 2024

See now A womanizer is someone who has multiple sexual encounters or relationships with more than one woman on a regular basis .

ITV SUPPORTING WOMANIZER Or Ye bade celebs like like @rahulvaidya23 @princenarula88 @kkundrra

Are still supporting him this is Very Shameful ? pic.twitter.com/5QbtTtUnTx — ?????? (@Swapnil00076) January 12, 2024

@ColorsTV @BiggBoss Shame on you for promoting a person like Munawar.

You can see how he is influencing people today. You making him the winner of BB is going to encourage people to behave in the same way to become famous. ITV SUPPORTING WOMANIZER https://t.co/PB0SbxxFUO — Anu - Proud Indian (@ProudIndian2222) January 12, 2024

One cheater supporting another one ?? Yahi reason hai kya support karne ka? Shame on these TV Celebs who are supporting munawar #BesharamMannu

ITV SUPPORTING WOMANIZER#AlluArjun https://t.co/3RHCrJm04u — RK MANDAL (@RMeena012) January 12, 2024

Munawar Faruqui has been trolled for seeking non-stop sympathy in the game. Many feel he is hardly a patch of what he was in Lock Upp. The shayari session showed fans his talent. What do you feel about this trend done by rival fan clubs?