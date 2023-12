In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui is seen becoming the talk of the town after his complicated relationship with Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan reprimanded Munawar for talking badly about Mannara who was his good friend. The entire BB 17 house is gossiping about Munawar's changed behaviour towards Ayesha after he had a haircut from her. Munawar has distanced himself from everyone else. On the other side, housemates like Samarth Jurel, Arun Mashetty feel that Ayesha has dark secrets about Munawar which he is scared might get exposed on national television. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan equation more complicated than imaginable? KRK makes sensational claim

After Ayesha's dramatic entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house, the two were seen flirting with each other after their fights. Time and again Ayesha has made clear that she will not see Munawar's face post her exit from the show. During her conversation with Ankita, Isha and Samarth, she was seen telling them that she saw Munawar in the show and noted down all his lies. She even claimed that Munawar was lying that his son had been staying with him for the last two months. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra breaks down after Munawar Faruqui blames her for friction in their friendship; fans trend in her support

Ayesha even said that she alleged that before coming to Bigg Boss she and Munawar were meeting everydat for two months and she did not see his son. She even asked if he doing everything for the game. She even accused Munawar has a habit of cheating on girls.had even accused Munawar of having an affair with many girls. Ayesha even stated that she has proofs against Munawar which showcase that he cheats with them. Ayesha even said that she is going through a lot mentally and if she opens her mouth it will ruin Munawar's game in the show.