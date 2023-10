Bigg Boss 17 is already ruling the headlines. News circuit is abuzz with all the drama that is taking place inside the house. The show began on October 15 and from the first day itself, contestants began with their game plan. Stars like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, Jigna Vora and more are a part of the show. Amidst all, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are currently in the news because of their relationship status. They are an ex-couple. Now, Ankit Gupta has shown his support to Abhishek Kumar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Abhishek Kumar's breakdown to Jasmin Bhasin's eviction: Top 10 most emotional moments ever on Salman Khan's show

Ankit Gupta calls Abhishek Kumar his younger brother

The current situation in the house is such that Abhishek Kumar is very emotional. Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel has entered the house as a wildcard contestant. In the promo video of Bigg Boss 17, we saw that Abhishek Kumar had a major emotional breakdown upon seeing Samarth Jurel. He even charged at him as Samarth made some remarks against Isha Malviya. On social media, a lot of celebs are supporting Abhishek. Rajiv Adatia tweeted in support of him. As reported by India Forums, Ankit Gupta is also rooting for Abhishek Kumar and is hoping that he comes out stronger of Bigg Boss 17 house. He was quoted saying, "I've had a great bond with him. He's like my younger brother. I'll always support him. I hope he comes out stronger than ever."

Abhishek Kumar and Ankit Gupta have worked together in Udaariyaan. In fact, Isha Malviya was also a part of the show. But it seems that Ankit Gupta's vote is for Abhishek Kumar. It remains to be seen what happens next in Bigg Boss 17 house. The triangle between Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar is definitely going to add the tadka to Salman Khan's show and it will be all over entertainment news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbhishekKumar (@aebyborntoshine)

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo BTS video below:

Ankit Gupta's Bigg Boss journey

Ankit Gupta was a part of Bigg Boss 16. The actor entered the show along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Though he was majorly known for his lazy attitude, Ankit Gupta's one-liners were an instant hit. He could not make it to top five but he was cheering and hoping for Priyanka to win.