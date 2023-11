Bigg Boss 17 is all over social media. The TRPs of the show are not that great but it is always trending on social media. Things are moving pretty fast this season. There is a lot that has happened in just three weeks. We saw so many fights, drama and even wild card entries. Yes, wild card entries happened a bit early this season. In the second week itself two wild card contestants entered, Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Manasvi Mamgai wants THIS contestant to win the show; talks about her unfair eviction

Manasvi got eliminated in just one week. She was nominated by the Dimaag section housemates and now she is out of the show as well. But now, the new reports say that there will be more wild card entries. This is a big story in Entertainment News.

New couple to be seen in Bigg Boss 17?

Yes, there are rumours that two more people will enter the show. As of now, there are two couples in the house, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt. However, if the wild card entries happen, there will be three couples inside the house.

As per reports, Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka bhai’s wife, Deepika Aryaa will be entering the show as a wild card contestant. Deepika is entertaining and we saw that in the premiere episode. Her entry in the show will also help Sunny as he has been quite boring since a long time.

Two wild card entries in Bigg Boss 17?

Apart from Deepika Aryaa, there will be another entry in the show. Producer-social media influencer Raghav Sharma will also be reportedly entering Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet about the wild card contestants.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the current contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are seen in the show.

Soniya Bansal was the first contestant to be eliminated and now Manasvi Mamgai has been evicted from the show.