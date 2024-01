Real-life husband and wife Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered Bigg Boss 17 together. Since the beginning, both of them are trying to showcase their individual games. Initially, Ankita Lokhande appeared obsessed with Vicky Jain and cried a lot claiming that he did not give her much attention. Over the weeks, audiences saw them fighting over several matters. There have been times when Ankita has also threatened of divorce to Vicky Jain in the heat of the moment. Now, in another task, Ankita Lokhande has chose Vicky Jain's name for 'Faltu' over Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Punjabi, Kishwer Merchant cheer as Abhishek Kumar re-enters; latter says 'Hero kaun hai pata chal gaya'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande chooses Munawar Faruqui over Vicky Jain?

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we shall see a new task being given by the host. Two big board of 'Faltu' written over it are placed in the garden area. One represent Munawar Faruqui while another represents Vicky Jain. The task for contestants is to pick a contestant who simply gets into matters of another contestants. The first one chosen was Ankita Lokhande. Surprisingly, as per the promo video, she chose Vicky Jain. The actress reasoned that Munawar Faruqui doesn't speak and Vicky Jain gets into matters of others. Hubby Vicky is quite shocked and agitated. He then confronts Ankita Lokhande stating that even though they are in a game, he hasn't forgotten their relationship but she definitely has. Vicky Jain also stated that he did not expect this from her.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo below:

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's relationship has witnessed many ups and lows in the Bigg Boss 17 house. It was recently that the actress got jealous of Vicky Jain's growing closeness with Mannara Chopra and she openly expressed about it. However, like normal couples, they fight and get back together and fans gets to see sweet moments being shared by the two.

Family week in Bigg Boss 17

Apart from Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande drama, we will also get to see emotional moments as Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar will get to spend time with their family. Bigg Boss 17's family week is beginning and we shall see loved ones of contestants entering the show. Vicky Jain's mother and Ankita Lokhande's mother are also going to enter Bigg Boss 17 house.