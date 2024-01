Bigg Boss season 17's grand finale is scheduled for January 28 and fans are quite excited to know who will grab the trophy. Well, Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law and Vicky Jain's mom Rajani Jain has now become an internet sensation post she came inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Rajani Jain was recently spotted outside the Bigg Boss 17 house on Saturday. She came to attend the finale shoot of the show and was seen cheering for Ankita Lokhande. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Ahead of grand finale, fans want THIS contestant to lift the trophy

The paps spotted Rajani and asked her to comment on Ankita. She said, 'Jeetegi, trophy leke aaegi ghar'. Rajani was spotted with Ankita's mother, Vandana. Fans were amused to see Rajani back on the show and trolled her as she supported her daughter-in-law Ankita. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner, first and second runner-up revealed? Big shock to Mannara Chopra?

One user wrote, 'Hahaha nice joke', while another ccommented saying, 'Aaj fast ya nhi aunty ka'. While, third user wrote, 'Yaarr vicky ki maa ko door rehna chahiye media walo se...wo firse kuch bhi bol dengi toh unhi par bhari padhega'.

Earlier this month, Rajani and Vandana Lokhande visited the Bigg Boss house as guests and met their kids on the show. Rajani left fans upset as she said that her husband called up the actor's mother and scolded her for her daughter's actions on the show. Soon, the netizens termed Rajani as the vamp. Vicky's sister-in-law appeared on the show and defended Rajani. Vicky got evicted recently and Bigg Boss 17 now has five finalists are Ankita, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Manshettey.