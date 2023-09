Bigg Boss 17 has not begun yet but it is already the talk of the town. Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended recently and now, everyone wants Bigg Boss 17 to begin soon. The controversial reality show has always been loved and it also rules the TRP charts. Salman Khan as a host has a massive fan following. A lot has been said about Bigg Boss 17. The rumoured contestant list is also out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Salman Khan to be seen in a fresh new look?

As per reports, Aishwarya Sharma and her husband, Neil Bhatt will be participating in the show. Aishwarya was already offered the show by Bigg Boss himself during the recent episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, nothing is confirmed about their entry.

Neil and Aishwarya have been loved as Virat and Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The couple was spotted at Archana Gautam's birthday bash last night where they spoke to the paparazzi. They were asked if they are entering Bigg Boss 17.

While speaking in the Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan segment, Aishwarya said, “Logo ka kaam hai assume karna. Toh karne do.” (It is people's job to assume things. So let them assume.) Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan (@atsbb)

(This video has been shared by Aaj Tak - Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan.)

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, the show was supposed to begin from the first week of October. However, the makers are planning to postpone the show because they don’t want the TRPs to get affected because of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Cricket is everyone’s favourite and in India it is no less than a blockbuster movie. Nobody will leave a match when India is playing and that will affect Bigg Boss 17 TRPs. Hence, Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 20. Reports also say that this year there will be a Single Vs Couples theme this year.

Apart from, Aishwarya and Neil, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have also been approached for the show. Pandya Store actors Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have also been offered the show. Soundous Moufakir, Kanika Mann, Nyra Banerjee, Gia Manek, Harsh Beniwal, Shailesh Lodha and Monika Bhadoriya might also be a part of the show.

There will also be a team of mentors like Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan and others.