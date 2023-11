Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande have another huge showdown, and this time the Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress has crossed all her limits. While Ankita gives it back to Aishwarya in the classiest way possible and takes a dig at her, saying that this is her class, Aishwarya's language in the fight often irks the inmates, and this time she was alleging Abhishek Kumar isn't in the show by licking someone, to which Ankita counters her, saying that no one is licking anyone in the show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: This celebrity wants Neil Bhatt to divorce Aishwarya Sharma; netizens agree, call her ‘toxic’

While Vicky Jain tries to calm down the situation between both the ladies, where Aishwarya jumps on him, saying why is he interfering, Ankita continues to tell her that this is her class when she mimics and mocks her honesty statement. Ankita says to Aishwarya," Teri jaise ki Mooh nahi lagti, Teri Yehi Class Hai". This leaves Aishwarya fuming, and she calls Ankita a big-time loser. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma mimics Ankita Lokhande; netizens say, 'Disgusting is a mild word for her' [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande indulging in another huge fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Nothing just Aishwarya showing her standards by mocking and mimicking the way Ankita speaks ? The official Vamp of this Season fr ?!!#AnkitaLokhande #AnkuHolics #AishwaryaSharma #BiggBoss17 #BB17pic.twitter.com/vCiEk1qjZQ — ????♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@Crazzzy_damsel) November 7, 2023

One user commented, "Aishwarya ew really need a doc". Another user said,"Ye Aishwarya sach me hi psycho hai, chup hi acchi thi wo ab bolne lagi hai toh bohut bakwass karri hai badtameez". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Poll: Is Munawar Faruqui losing his game amidst high-voltage drama of married couples? VOTE NOW

