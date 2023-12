Bigg Boss 17 has three couples inside the house, which are Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. All the three couples have issues of their own. We have seen Isha-Samarth and Ankita-Vicky fighting it out most of the time. Even Aishwarya and Neil fight. However, not much. Last night in Bigg Boss 17, Neil and Aishwarya were seen in disagreement.

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma asks Neil Bhatt if he is scared of her

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan conducting their special segment. Arbaaz and Sohail gave situations to the housemates and they had to name two contestants who suited the same. During the same, Arbaaz gives a situation about a girl who has a brother who has a wife. When the sister and the wife fight, the brother takes the wife's side. But the wife fights with him for taking her side and when he doesn't take her side, she still fights. Everyone names Aishwarya and Neil for the characters. Arbaaz adds as a joke that Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi will fight as sisters-in-law.

Aishwarya feels that they are trying to portray Neil as though he is scared of her. Aishwarya asks Neil the same, demanding him to clarify the same. Neil asks if she wants to fight and asks why should he clarify things to anyone. Aishwarya feels like she is overpowering him and feels that she is being portrayed wrongly in Bigg Boss. Aishwarya blames Neil for the same.

Neil Bhatt adds, "Bahar koi aisa husband hota nhi hoga jo apne biwi ko pyar se bulata hai, bachhe sunn, bachhe idhar aa." Neil reasons that people might be finding it weird. He taunts her saying that then loving one's wife is wrong. Aishwarya also replies in taunt saying it is. Aishwarya asks Neil if she is that annoying. She says everyone feels she is annoyed all the time. She yet again asks Neil to speak up but he says he is Neil Bhatt and he won't talk in front of donkeys.

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain makes an observation about Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Vicky was seen telling Abhishek Kumar that Aishwarya is always annoyed with everyone and everything. Whenever you go and talk to her or ask her anything, "who humesha chidi chidi rehti hai." This is not the first time Vicky has made an observation about the couple. Vicky had previously claimed that Neil was stuck in this relationship. In fact, Neil, Aishwarya and Vicky and Ankita fought with each other over the same.