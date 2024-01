Bigg Boss 17 evicted contestant Aishwarya Sharma came out in support of Abhishek Kumar post his massive fight with Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. Abhishek was seen breaking down emotionally and netizens started sending him love and support. Well, a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 got released and shows the captain of the house, Ankita Lokhande was given a special power to decide whether Abhishek should get evicted or no. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal reveals having suicidal thoughts post exit; 'Mujhe do din tak...' [Watch Video]

In the video promo, Ankita was seen making her decision with a heavy heart as she said that Abhishek needed to be evicted for breaking the important rules of the house. Well, Abhishek's eviction came out as a shock and fans are unable to believe that he got evicted.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo video

Have a look at Aishwarya Sharma's tweet

#AnkitaLokahnde ne saara kaam @Abhishekkuma08 se karwaya .. and yet she eliminated him .. aur ye bolti hai Main dil se khelti hoon ? she should have said #chintu ko ek aur chaanta maarna chahiye — Aishwarya Sharma (@AishSharma812) January 5, 2024

Aishwarya took to her Twitter account and shared a tweet about the same. SHe wrote, '#AnkitaLokahnde ne saara kaam@Abhishekkuma08se karwaya .. and yet she eliminated him .. aur ye bolti hai Main dil se khelti hoon ? she should have said #chintu ko ek aur chaanta maarna chahiye'.

Well, within no time Aishwarya got trolled for her post and netizens slammed her bacly. One user wrote, 'You and

@neilbhatt4

are so fixated on Ankita & Vicky. Inside, ok there was interaction. Ever since you both were rightfully evicted,every single interview the focus is AnVi,AnVi,AnVi. You both sound like sour grapes since the Smart Jodi days. Talk about holding grudges! You both…', while another one wrote, 'This Aishwarya was missing in the bb house that's why they threw u out'. Another user wrote, 'Isiliye tum bahar ho aur #AnkitaLokhande? big boss ke andar. Dil se khelna na ka matlab hota hai to take fair judgment . Violence ko support karna dil dimaag se khelna nahi hota.'