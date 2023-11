Aishwarya Sharma was schooled by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar, where the superstar called her behaviour with Neil Bhatt the biggest red flag in the relationship. Aishwarya and Vicky Jain were told by Tiger 3 star Salman Khan that they had both been disrespectful to their partners. Salman Khan tells Aishwarya that she is testing Neil Bhatt's patience, and it's time that she change her behaviour towards him. Salman shows Aishwarya a clip of how bad she is looking in the show. This leaves the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress teary-eyed, and she is telling her husband how people are calling her a villain. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif calms down Salman Khan after he angrily bursts out at Khanzaadi for continuously fighting in their presence

Today really Feel bad for today ...

Every husband & wife face it . she said she was not opposite lead actress in past show so people are abusing her for that.

We don't know how people suffer behind of their life.#AishwaryaSharma ??#WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss17#MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/eYc5rpCtvW — Real Reporter (@rubiholics_01) November 11, 2023

I hate the way instead of accepting her mistake, #AishwaryaSharma is still blaming #NeilBhatt for putting up an act to villainize her!! Whereas all I saw was him standing up for her & motivating her!! VICTIM MENTALITY IS THE WORST!!#BiggBoss17 #BB17pic.twitter.com/oK1AJKKkQo — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) November 11, 2023

I hate the way #AishwaryaSharma treats #NeilBhatt but at the same time the love Neil has for his wife makes me soft for them #MunawarFaruqui #MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/VsdRQpXAG6 — bhisha (@hiibhisha) November 11, 2023

There are many who sympathise with Aishwarya and are lauding Neil Bhatt for being such an understanding husband. While there are a few who are slamming the actress for defending herself and blaming Neil for playing safe in front of the cameras, she accuses him of yelling at her in their own house and making her villain.

