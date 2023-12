Bigg Boss 17 recently hit the bull's eye by introducing wild card contestant Ayesha Khan. The social media influencer brought storm in the house along with her entry. She revealed that Munawar Faruqui was two timing her with ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. Her allegations were so on point that the Lock Upp season 1 winner was unable to defend himself. However, the dynamics between Munawar and Ayesha has completely changed. From putting allegations to now staring love glances, audience is certainly going to be surprised in today's episode. A section of the audience does feel that the angle of Munawar and Ayesha is wholly scripted, and guess what? Who is agreeing with them, Aishwarya Sharma?

Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan: From foes turned lovers?

When Ayesha Khan entered the show, she blasted Munawar Faruqui for cheating on her. She clearly stated that she will never forgive him and make sure he pays for his deeds. Ironically, in yesterday's Bigg Boss 17 episode when Munawar was having a break down Ayesha couldn't control herself and rushed to console Munawar. She explained Munawar that how he can handle everything if only he stays true to himself and others. The social media influencer also promised to forget about the past and advised Munawar to start on a fresh note. Now in tonight's episode you will witness how Munawar and Ayesha are spending quality time with each other.

Aishwarya Sharma calls Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan's relationship fake

Aishwarya Sharma is one of the few contestants of Bigg Boss 17 who is not too fond of the stand comedian turn reality star. She has always expressed that she finds Munawar extremely fake and confusing. When she heard Ayesha's claims against Munawar, she was further assured that she was correct. Aishwarya will be taken back by surprise when she witnesses the change dynamics between Munawar and Ayesha. From suggesting each other what to wear to spending quality time, Munawar and Ayesha will take the housemates by huge surprise with their changed behaviour. Aishwarya calls Ayesha and Munawar's relationship fake and stated that they are just faking everything be it love or hate to grab more eyeballs. She also mentioned that the audience is not a fool who cannot determine what is real or fake.

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, rumours are rife that the show will be extended for one month. The finale of the show will now take place in February, 2024.