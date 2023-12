Bigg Boss 17 is at its peak. All the contestants have dived deep into the game. Fights have become regular and bonds are witnessing major changes. Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar who appeared to be very good friends have now turned foes. A massive argument took place between the two over the kitchen duties. Abhishek Kumar even age-shamed Vicky Jain stating that he is 40-year-old and is arguing with him. Vicky Jain gave it back to him stating that at least he is successful at 40. Well, the war has began and it seems that Aishwarya Sharma just added fuel to it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: A look at the strongest and weakest contestants of this season

A video of a fight between Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain has gone viral on social media. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'jhootha aadmi'. Aishwarya Sharma then goes on to reveal that Vicky Jain actually wanted to nominated Abhishek Kumar in the second week of the show. She reveals the entire conversation that took place after Abhishek Kumar fought with Ankita Lokhande. Initially, Abhishek states that Vicky Jain saved him from nominations but then questions if whatever Aishwarya Sharma is stating is true. Vicky Jain then gets into defensive mode and talks to Abhishek Kumar. Will this aggravated the fight between Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain? We will have to wait and see.

Check out the video of Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain's fight below:

Asishwarya reveals in second week Vicky wanted to eliminate Abhishek through nomination .#AbhishekKumar questioned this to Vicky if he really planned it. pic.twitter.com/vxdCFcA7ws — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) December 12, 2023

Here's a video of Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain's fight

Apart from this, nominations tasks also took place in Bigg Boss 17. This week, stars like Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi and Vicky Jain are up for eliminations. Neil Bhatt is also on the list as he has been nominated for the entire season. As the days are passing, survival in Bigg Boss 17 house is getting difficult. The contestants are doing their best to stay in the game but it seems that their mantra to gain footage is simply fights and drama. Latest, K-pop star Aoora entered Bigg Boss 17 house and he brought some fun factor to the show.