Bigg Boss 17 is getting more intense with each passing day. The show is now witnessing couples fighting including Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got into a fight. Well, it started when Aishwarya was upset and their conversation turned into a fight.

The two were seen sitting outside on the lawn and talking about the game. Aishwarya tells Neil to stay away from her as she is unable to play the game. She tells him to play individually. Neil tries to make her understand but Aishwarya says, "Chup raho, warna main tamasha kar dungi, tum jaante ho jab main tamasha karti hu na toh sab ke hosh udd jate hai."

Neil kept trying to talk to her, but Aishwarya kept imitating him. Neil then says 'that's my wife'. Neil makes Aishwarya understand that everyone is trying to break them apart. Aishwarya then tells him that the issue is they are always with each other and never participate in anything. She then loses her temper as she says that 'Mujhe kuch nahi sunna, sab ke sab bhaad mein jao. Mujhe mera game khelne do.'

After Aishwarya's fight with Neil, she gets into an argument with Sunny after the nomination task. Sunny tells her that she called him dogla and he cannot say the same to her. He later warns her that is she crosses the limit, even he will not stay calm. Neil loses his control and tells Sunny, Phato fir, phat ke dikhao. Aapne meri biwi ko dhamki di hai... toh phato.... agli baar soch samajhke bolna." Aishwarya then warns Sunny and tells him not to give dhamki.