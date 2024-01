Apart from Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, one more married couple entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. We are talking about Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars had a short but eventful journey inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Aishwarya Sharma was eliminated by Captain Isha Malviya and then Neil Bhatt got evicted almost a week later. They have been talking about their Bigg Boss 17 journey and commenting on all the events unfolding inside the house. In a recent interview, Aishwarya Sharma spoke about how fights and disagreements are showcased by the makers and not love. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia comes out in support of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain amidst family drama; 'They both are just defending their parents'

Aishwarya Sharma has a question for Salman Khan

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Sharma spoke about the bond she shares with Neil Bhatt. She stated that while he of calm nature, she is impulsive. She stated that they love each other a lot and questioned why wasn't it shown? She also questioned why Salman Khan did not acknowledge that they were being real inside the house. Aishwarya Sharma's said in Hindi, "100 achaiyo mein ek buraai ho toh uspe zyada focus kiya jaata hai. People do that, Kyun Salman sir ne woh cheez call out nahi ki, that you both are really original in the house, tum sahi jaa rahi ho, tum samajh gayi ho." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's casual attitude while Ankita Lokhande explains how his mother targeted her late father irks netizens, 'Next level badtameezi'

During a Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had slammed Aishwarya Sharma for her disrespectful behaviour toward husband Neil Bhatt. He also stated that if it continues, their relationship will turn toxic and it is a perfect formula for being a disaster. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and they decided to take the plunge. After quitting the show, Aishwarya was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Neil Bhatt quit the show later as it went for a leap.

All about Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's family drama

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, currently Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage is keeping everyone hooked to the show. It seems that their relationship is going through a turmoil. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar, Vicky Jain was called out by Karan Johar for not standing up for his wife when she was questioned by his mother.