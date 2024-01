Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma has been one of the most vocal contestants in the house. And right now she is making headlines as she hits back at Isha Malviya for taking a dig at her journey and claiming the Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress gave no input in the show. Aishwarya Sharma strongly lashes at the Udaariyan actress and calls her dumb. Isha Malviya who got evicted the last weekend has been giving interviews where she is seen defending herself over a lot of matters especially when questioned about poking Abhishek Kumar along with her boyfriend Samarth Jurel. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Today: Mannara Chopra cannot keep calm as Bigg Boss plays her journey video; fans react to her vibe

Aishwarya taunts Isha Malviya that when talking about input from her, it's all about bringing her personal life on television and poking Abhishek. Isha Malviya who once dated Abhishek Kumar swears to never have a person like him in his life and stands on her grounds of being physically abused by him even today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Sana Raees Khan; netizens warn him about posing cozily with Purva Rana

And she is denying this in interview… — Aishwarya Sharma (@AishSharma812) January 24, 2024

The show is going to end in three days and the winner will be announced. Fans are waiting with their bathed breath to see who wins, while many are rooting for Munawar Faruqui's win. While it is claimed that Mannara Chopra might be the dark horse in the game as going by the voting trend she has managed to overtake Munawar and Ankita Lokhande as well. It will be interesting to watch to holds the trophy on January 28, 2023.

Watch the video of Isha Malviya interview.