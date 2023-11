Bigg Boss 17's latest episode saw Aishwarya Sharma getting into a nasty fight with Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande. The fight was over the duties. Abhishek put forth his opinion and it left Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt fuming. Ankita later joined the fight over one point and the fight turned another level intense. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Pooja Misrra and more celebs labelled as 'psychos' due to their behaviour in the house

Netizens side with Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar in their fight with Aishwarya Sharma

Netizens are finding Aishwarya Sharma intolerable inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. They have already called her psycho and the word was used by Ankita Lokhande in tonight's episode. It all happened because of Aishwarya's fight with Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek said he feels Aishwarya does less work compared to other housemates of the makaan. This did not go down well with both Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt who got into a brawl with Abhishek. The Udaariyaan actor maintained a clear stance about his point but the constant screaming of Aishwarya left netizens cringing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal MOCKS Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande's friendship; housemates suffer big due to his hypocrisy [WATCH]

Moreover, Ankita Lokhande also took a stand for Abhishek over Aishwarya's remark on the actor bootlicking others. Ankita calmly told Aishwarya that nobody is bootlicking anyone but Aishwarya started yelling at her too after asking her to not get involved. Vicky also got involved in the matter thereafter and Ankita called Aishwarya a psycho. Netizens have sided with Abhishek and Ankita in the matter. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande have another showdown; Pavitra Rishta actress says 'Tera Yehi Class Hai'

Ankita in d end

Mimicking Aishwarya was hilarious ? ? ? ? ?

Sach mein ye aurat kaise Hai

Crass

Iske gharwale kaise jhelte Hai isko #BiggBoss17 https://t.co/rlbhNAOF3Y — My_Scribbles?️? ?? (@SnehaThinks) November 8, 2023

Ankita said so right tera class hi yahi hai, mad, psycho ?? Aishwarya Sharma is so classless and disgusting when she was fighting ?#AnkitaLokhande #BigBoss17#BB17 #AishwaryaSharmapic.twitter.com/wB74JKJrI9 — ?????ℎ?☆•° (@11eleven_4us) November 8, 2023

Today Ankita finally found that this Aishwarya is a Psycho n needs help. We can also see that clearly #BIGGBOSS17 #JioCinema @JioCinema @BiggBoss — Shaharyar_MD (@iShaharyar_MD) November 8, 2023

#AbhishekKumar ko kisi ki zarurat nahi vo akela ki TV couple ko handle kar sakta ?? but nahi Ankita ko bich me aake footage bhi to Leni hai.... Aishwarya baukhla gai hai after nominations ??#AbhishekAvengers #BiggBoss17 #BB17 — Ʀiŋƙყ?? (@Sweets_rinky) November 8, 2023

Pagalkhane bej do wapis Aishwarya ko @BiggBoss wahi ke layak hai chudail.

Neil bi uske chakar mei pagla Raha hai ab. Abhishek nei mast sunaya aaj chudail ko!#BB17

BOSS LADY ANKITA — AnkyFan (@Archana66815) November 8, 2023

Aishwarya koi bahar nikalo yaar itni toxic insaan zindagi me nahi dekhi. We all know she's faking it. Trying so hard to be cute ( which she isn't from any angle) and did you guys noticed how obsessed she is with Ankita??? — Kago Sumpi (@kago_sumpi) November 8, 2023

Abhishek is not so wrong..

But I agree with Ankita point — suchi (@livinglife_7785) November 8, 2023

Can't believe this is the same Aishwarya who was called out by Bigg Boss for being inactive and boring. Lmao? She is officially the Vamp of this season.#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #AishwaryaSharma #AnkitaLokhande #Khanzaadi — K.? (@kankanagoswamii) November 8, 2023

#AishwaryaSharma ko koi pagalkhane me bej ke aao reee baba Pak gye iski aavaz se.....#BIGGBOSS17 #BB17 #JioCinema — AB ♠️ (@_AB12AB_) November 8, 2023

The fight began over duties and Aishwarya Sharma took a stand for herself when Abhishek claimed that she doesn’t do much work. When Ankita and Aishwarya started fighting, Neil intervened to stop Aishwarya and asked her to cool down. Vicky jumped in the fight and asked Aishwarya to not talk in that manner. Aishwarya also slammed Vicky for interfering. Neil later went to Abhishek and to talk to him. Neil tells Abhishek that he does not want to fight with him. Abhishek also has the same stance. They hug it out after Neil calls for a truce. However, Aishwarya doesn’t cool down. She starts using bad words. Neil warns her to not use foul language, but Aishwarya retaliates saying he cannot stop her.