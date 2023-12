Aishwarya Sharma has been evicted from the hide. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress is extremely happy to come out of the show as she was sutured in the house. As she is out, there are several appearances that Aishwarya has been making. In her latest appearance, she is seen talking about being worried about her image getting spoiled after Salman Khan highlighted her toxic behavior with her husband and TV actor Neil Bhatt. And gave the actress an earful for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma regrets going with Neil Bhatt on the show?

Watch the video of Aishwarya Sharma admitting to being worried about her image after being bashed by Salman Khan in the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Aishwarya who is been evicted was seen getting candid with the paparazzi, where she says," Thank you for all the love, I was so worried about my image after all the bashing. But I am so grateful for receiving so much love after coming out of the house". She added that her heart aka Neil Bhatt is still inside the house and she misses him.

Aishwarya Sharma also candid exclusively with BollywoodLife where he spoke about how real-life partners shouldn't go on reality show together. It affects the game and she believes if she wouldn't have been with Neil inside the house, her game would have been different.

#NeilBhatt feels sad that his wife, #AishwaryaSharma was evicted as 14th place in Bigg Boss 17 is the same as #PriyankaChaharChoudhary broke down that #AnkitGupta was evicted as 14th place in Bigg Boss 16 last season after entering Bigg Boss together in day 1 twice a season. pic.twitter.com/yyEw5lBAio — Zain Khan (@ZainIX_II_IV_VI) December 25, 2023

Aishwarya even slammed Ankita Lokhande after being out of the house and claimed that she is the most fake person and is trying to keep her Pavitra Rishta image, but for her, she is a vamp.

Watch the video of Bigg Boss 17.