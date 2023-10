Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the unusual couples in Salman Khan's show. They usually speak when needed, and this is one good quality about them. But somewhere viewers find it hard to connect with Aishwarya Sharma, as her weird behaviour in the show is something that they cannot relate to and understand why she is doing this. In the recent incident, viewers witnessed that Neil Bhatt stood for his wife when Vicky Jain passed jokes on Aishwarya related to their marriage. Fans are lauding Neil Bhatt and calling him a green flag. Later, you see Neil calling Aishwarya down and making her understand that she should not lose control over such loose conversations. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: While Vicky Jain breaks Ankita Lokhande's heart, this contestant leaves her impressed

Aishwarya Sharma needs medical help say netizens due to this reason

However, Aishwarya Sharma reacts very weirdly and starts an argument with Neil. And the facial expressions that Aishwarya makes during her fights with Neil are hilarious and grab people's attention. Netizens slam the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress for indulging in an unnecessary fight with Neil and claim she needs help.

This lady really needs a treatement#AishwaryaSharma pic.twitter.com/JHKsxghQad — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 30, 2023

If Husband treating Wife in a disrespectful manner is Wrong!! Then, Wife treating Husband in a Disrespectful manner is Equally Wrong!! The way #NeilBhatt handled #AishwaryaSharma deserves Appreciation!!??#BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/fJoKxPWFnc — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) October 30, 2023

He is love ♥️ #NeilBhatt I want to ask #AishwaryaSharma aise husband k liye konse vrat rakhe the . Joke's apart he is very mature caring man with clear thoughts ♥️ .he deserves lots and lots love and respect. https://t.co/CpUpLfclgZ — Ruchika (@Ruchika_124) October 31, 2023

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have come out as one of the strongest contenders in the house, and fans want them to be in the race till the last. And we are expecting better game strategy from Aishwarya in the coming days. Aishwarya gained popularity with her stint as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and faced extreme criticism for her portrayal in the show. But she has come a long way. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.