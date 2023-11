Bigg Boss 17 fans are quite shocked with the behaviour of Aishwarya Sharma. The actress seems to be slowly showing her true colours, and people are not liking it. Aishwarya Sharma has had two big showdowns with Neil Bhatt on the show. It is evident that he is a much calmer person than her if we go by what is happening on the show. As of now, the couple are in a huge fight with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The whole matter has intensified after the nominations episode. Aishwarya Sharma has refused to cook for the whole dil house now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Poll: Is Munawar Faruqui losing his game amidst high-voltage drama of married couples? VOTE NOW

A clip is now being shared on social media where we can see Aishwarya Sharma mimicking Ankita Lokhande. The actress' way of mocking people and her facial expressions have upset many. Yesterday, Vicky Jain did not back off from a fight with her last evening. In the new clip, Aishwarya imitates the manner in which Ankita talks. Neil Bhatt is sitting quietly besides his wife, which has upset netizens. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma scream at each other as latter's fight with Abhishek Kumar gets intense [Watch]

this is the second consecutive day this insecure loser is mimicking how #AnkitaLokhande speaks with a lisp; n this is as shameful as lookshaming. Aishwarya is a BAD pathetic human being yuck #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/FYqelbFtAh — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 7, 2023

Absolutely deplorable behavior for a 30+ year old woman . Disgusting is a mild word for her . Bb please isko nikalo . — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) November 7, 2023

She is always crying about people trolling her now she is doing the exact to someone and her doormat husband in finding it funny both deserves each other but she urgently needs a professional help before it gets out of hand to the street — Queensla (@G10388716G) November 7, 2023

If Salman sir doesn’t take any action against her behaviour I will accept that bigg boss is promoting hatred ?? — Manidipa sarkar (@Manidipasarka16) November 7, 2023

Ankita ko Chudail bola tha lekin hair and expression ke saath khudkoi chudail lagti he??? — ?✨ (@AFNANBaiebi) November 7, 2023

Obviously yeah clip hi proof h how much she is jealous from ankita.. Or iska Tommy v isa hi deserve krta h — Kanchan Kumari (@Kanchan84758992) November 7, 2023

Neil Bhatt is also getting a lot of flak for how he is tolerating the behaviour of his wife. The two couples are totally opposite on the show. We have Vicky Jain who seems to be on constant loggerheads with Ankita Lokhande. We wonder how things will end up once the show comes to its conclusion. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande trolled for discussing Sushant Singh Rajput with Abhishek Kumar; fans defend her