Bigg Boss 17 has begun and it is making us fall in love. In just two days, the contestants have made Bigg Boss 17, the talk of the town. This season, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants of Bigg Boss 17.

There are two very popular couples from telly town, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma as the contestants. They are very well known personalities and Bigg Boss fans had high hopes from them. Aishwarya Sharma was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Seeing her entertaining side, Bigg Boss himself offered her the show but it seems she is lost in the game. Neil Bhatt too is just seen sitting aside and not taking part in any of the house activities. They look disinterested and are not entertaining at all.

Ankita and Vicky have been quite active in the house. Infact, Vicky is turning out to be the mastermind while Ankita comes across as a strong personality.

Neil-Aishwarya are not entertaining?

The latest promo of Bigg Bos 17 is all focused on the couples. In the promo, we see Neil Bhatt agreeing that he and Aishwarya are not entertaining and Bigg Boss calls them confused. Aishwarya is seen crying and saying that she is having mood swings and not feeling good.

Ankita breaks down because of Vicky?

On the other hand, the happy couple, Ankita and Vicky are seen fighting. Ankita is seen crying and telling Vicky that they had decided to face everything together but he is missing.

She says that she feels lonely as Vicky is not with her in this game. Vicky tries to make her understand but Ankita looks extremely hurt.

Well, will Neil and Aishwarya come back stronger and entertain the audience as they do on social media? Will Ankita and Vicky sort out their issues and be the power couple again? This is again going to be a big story in Entertainment news.