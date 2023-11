Bigg Boss 17 have been in the news since the start. The show has turned out to be interesting now but Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are in the news for all wrong reasons. They have started slow but now after Bigg Boss spoke to them we saw them opening up. But, it seems they have taken Bigg Boss' words extra seriously. They have been fighting with everyone and also against each other. Aishwarya is getting aggressive with her husband also and people outside have been calling her psycho. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya believes Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are spoiling their image on the show

Many celebrities outside have even said that Neil Bhatt should divorce Aishwarya as she does not treat him well. People have also called them 'nibba-nibbi' beacuse of the stupid fights that happen between them. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Now, Aishwarya Sharma's best friend, Aashna Kishore has reacted to the couple getting trolled for their fights in the show.

Aashna Kishore reveals Aishwarya and Neil are real

Speaking to Telly Masala, Aashna said that both Neil and Aishwarya have not seen Bigg Boss. She mentioned that Aishwarya had seen season 13 with her but in bits and piece. Aashna said that they both are raw and this time the game is tough as Bigg Boss himself is also playing.

She said that they are real and everyone is seeing their really side only. She added, "People are giving them a tagline ki Nibba-Nibbi hai, ek dusre ke saath hi rehte hai. They're not Ninna-Nibbi, saccha pyaar hai ye. Jab do aashiq hote hai na ek jagah pe, unko ek-dusre ke alawa aur kuch nahi dikhta, bas wo wahi hai."

Aashna reacts to Aishwarya's behaviour towards Neil

She further spoke about Aishwarya's anger on Neil and said that she is the same in real life. She also said that even Neil is the same on the show. He is a quiet and calm person who will first understand the situation and then only he will react on it. Aashna admitted that Aishwarya is impulsive and hence she reacts that way but she is not 'ladaku' as people are saying about her.

Contestants on Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants, this season we saw Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal entering the show.

Soniya and Manasvi have been eliminated until now.