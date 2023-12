Bigg Boss 17 is getting amazing TRPs and the reason is the entertaining contestants. It has been one of the most amazing seasons after Bigg Boss 13. Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are currently a part of Bigg Boss 17. Aishwarya and Neil have been one of the most talked about contestants. They entered as a jodi and we have loved them in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Fans want Munawar Faruqui to stay away from Mannara Chopra — view poll results

Along with Neil and Aishwarya, we also had another entering the show. Ankita and Vicky have also been the strongest players in the game until now. Both the jodis have met each other before and worked together in a couple's reality show, Smart Jodi. Also Read - TRP Report Week 47: Anupamaa, TMKOC battle for top position, leap proves negative for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt Vs Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankita and Vicky had won Smart Jodi. Many thought that these four would be a group inside and play with each other. However, things turned out different. They both have been against each other in the game. Both couples do not like each other and we have seen some really ugly fights between them. Also Read - Bigg Boss17: Crushing over Ankita Lokhande's style? Recreate her look with these Top 5 outfits

Trending Now

Recently, Neil and Ankita also got into an ugly fight after Neil nominated Ankita. Ankita was not happy with the reason Neil gave and kept calling him 'darpok'. Now, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin costar Vihan Verma has reacted to their fights with Vicky and Ankita. This is a big story in TV news.

Vihan Verma reacts to Ankita, Vicky, Aishwarya and Neil's relations

Speaking to Etimes, Vihan said that Aishwarya and Ankita were never best of friends and they were just cordial with each other. He shared that Neil and Aishwarya have always told him that Ankita and Vicky are very good hosts and they have invited them for many functions.

He also added that they were all cordial and did not have any bad blood between them which he can see now. He further spoke about Neil and Aishwarya back bitting about Ankita and Vicky. Vihan said that Ankita nominated Neil in the first week saying he is weak and in the second week they nominated both Neil and Aishwarya saying they are popular.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

He said that if they are friends, they should have saved Neil and Aishwarya. He said that they feel bad about it and hence they talk about Ankita and Vicky's behaviour.