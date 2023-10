Bigg Boss 17: It’s an open war between Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain after he cracked a bad wives joke on Aishwarya and Neil. This led to a huge argument, and now they are openly announcing being dushmani. The Bigg Boss 17 house has now been divided into two groups between Vicky and Neil Bhatt. And for now, fans are on Aishwarya and Neil's side, and they clapped back at the couple for lashing out at Vicky for his demeaning jokes about married couples. And the new promo shows Aishwarya declaring her war with Vicky Jain, and the couple nominates him. Later, when Vicky too continues and nominates Aishwarya, she tells him that she will nicely take care of this nemesis and is open to the war.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Sharma showing her evil side to Vicky Jain and tells him that she will happily continue this dushmani after openly nominating him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

#AishwaryaSharma is like a dormant volcano which when erupts, causes a massive blow, this time #VickyJain gets apt answer from #AishwaryaSharma . Vicky isn't caring much about his wife but has to give lecture. #AnkitaLokhande seems to agree with Aishpic.twitter.com/S9cf9tgB4P pic.twitter.com/eLpgoDabnT — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) October 29, 2023

Vicky needed this therapy and reality check Whatever Aishwarya said was absolutely right. [ #AishwaryaSharma @AishSharma812 ] pic.twitter.com/9GIPRD5Q4K — ☁♡⭒ꀘᥲḅі?⭒♡☁ (@YoursXBestie) October 30, 2023

Aishwarya Vs Vicky!!!

Finally someone giving Vicky back on his face. #BB17 pic.twitter.com/nQ3uxUrf7R — ?. (@whenvsayshii) October 29, 2023

Fans are loving Aishwarya Sharma's this side and are claiming that she and Neil can put Vicky in the right place. On the other hand, they also feel extremely bad for Ankita Lokhande, who has to continue with the duskmani for her husband, Vicky Jain. Indeed, the contestants have hooked the viewers with their high-voltage drama in the house. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.