Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's hatred against Ankita Lokhande has been evidently visible. And the latest instances in the show show how Aishwarya was badly mocking Ankita all over again. Aishwarya is seen instigating other inmates, including Mannara Chopra, against Ankita, and her fans are slamming the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress for stooping so low. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals why she maintained a stoic silence post split with Sushant Singh Rajput, says, 'Mujhe hopes thi...'

In the last episode, netizens notice how Aishwarya is seen hanging up against Ankita and making her mockery in front of her husband and actor Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, and others, where Anurag even tells her to make an expression like the Pavitra Rishta actress while mocking her. The viewers expressed disappointment over Anurag being a part of this mockery by Aishwarya for Ankita and mentioned that they only thought he was a good friend of the actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande being set for a win by showing Munawar Faruqui in bad light?

these four r behind the back full on bitching abt #AnkitaLokhande

very disappointed wt Anurag.. just when I thought he could be a good friend to Ankita. Abhishek even mocks “muh toh banao Ankita jaisa” neil n Aishwarya r anyway WORST CREATURES?#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/QPyOrb76Ht — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) December 19, 2023

Asswarya is channelising same type/level of obsession, hate & jealousy towards #AnkitaLokhande like Nimmo aunty used to do with my Priyanka in BB16! What unadulterated level of insecurity ?pic.twitter.com/PMNB15YZT2 — R i d d h i t (@CuttingChai__) December 19, 2023

listen clearly: it was Neil Aishwarya n rinku who started instigating n bitching abt #AnkitaLokhande. Then #MannaraChopra started talking abt Ankita how she wants open nominations so she can show to anki#BB17 #Biggboss17 pic.twitter.com/jux5UWoI8G — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) December 19, 2023

Ankita Lokhande's fans come out in huge support of her and lash out at Aishwarya Sharma's toxic behaviour towards her. They even claim that the more she spreads hatred for Ankita, the more they will shower her with double the love and support. Aishwarya and Ankita lately got into a heated argument where the foul language of Aishwarya grabbed a lot of attention; many even lauded her GHKPM co-star Ayesha Singh for tolerating Aishwarya and Neil for two years in the sets.