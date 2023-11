Bigg Boss 17 is a big show. It has grabbed everyone’s attention and social media is filled with stories about the contestants of this season. One of television’s cutest couple, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are a part of the show. They worked together in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. However, since a few days, we have been hearing about Aishwarya Sharma’s ex-boyfriend, Rahul Pandya. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls Sana Raees Khan 'dhokebaaz', slams door on her face; will Salman Khan pull her up?

Earlier, in Smart Jodi, Aishwarya had revealed that she was broken after he break up and Neil held her strong. A few days ago, Rahul Pandya spoke about his breakup with Aishwarya. He said that he was devastated when she broke up and married Neil.

He explained how they met and spent time together. He revealed how her father did not like him and hence sent her away. Now, Aishwarya Sharma has opened up about her past relationship in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Aishwarya Sharma talks about her past relationship

In the Bigg Boss 17 live streaming it was seen as Aishwarya was telling the housemates about how Neil Bhatt helped her get back the self respect she had lost during her past relationship. She revealed that she had lost her self respect as she was in a toxic relationship earlier.

She said that Neil gave her the love she always wanted. Aishwarya did not take Rahul’s name but it was indirectly about him only.

Aishwarya and Neil have also had arguments in the show. But that never affected their relationship. They have been playing the game individually and recently Aishwarya was also upset with Neil for stopping her from playing her game.

Rahul Pandya entering Bigg Boss 17?

Recently, there have been reports that Aishwarya’s ex-boyfriend, Rahul Pandya will be entering the Bigg Boss 17 house as wild card contestant. However, nothing was confirmed about the same.

If he does enter the house, we will see another controversy in the show. We saw how Samarth Jurel’s entry brought storm in Isha Malviya and Abhishek’s life. This was a big story in Entertainment news.

Contestants on Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants of the show, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are seen in the show.