Bigg Boss 17 is truly a game of relationships and it was proved right last night when Isha Malviya picked her bond with Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande and eliminated Aishwarya Sharma. The former Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress' elimination has come as a huge shock to the netizens. While a few called out Isha for her bad decision, some stood by Isha's side. When Aishwarya Sharma was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 17, the actress' ex-boyfriend Rahul had made some shocking claims. Aishwarya has debunked all of them. Scroll down to read what she has to say...

Eliminated Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aishwarya Sharma slams ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya's claims of betrayal

While talking to Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Sharma clarified that she was in a relationship with him but broke up in 2014, contrary to claims of Rahul Pandya who said that their love story began in 2011 and went on till 2017. Aishwarya revealed that she was in a relationship with him during her college days and called this claim a publicity stunt. She learned about wanting to enter Bigg Boss 17 after she left the house. The actress expressed her shock at the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's toxic fights

Aishwarya Sharma calls ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya a bullsh*t guy

Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma asks Rahul why did he not come to her wedding if he claims that she betrayed him. She asks why he did not make any such claims when Ghum Hai was on air and when she was actively working in the industry. "Why he was keeping quiet? Aur itne saalon mein jab main kar rahi thi kuch, tab kyun nahi aaya?" Aishwarya asks. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Ayesha Khan fiasco, Salman Khan exposes Munawar Faruqui for badmouthing Mannara Chopra [Watch Video]

Here's a look at the video where Bigg Boss 17 housemates targeted Aishwarya during nominations:

Aishwarya Sharma then directly questions Rahul Pandya and asks him what he is doing and what does he wishes to prove. She slams him about sharing their pictures and asks him to be sensible. Aishwarya has nothing more to add to it. She expressed her disappointment and said, "He's just doing bullsh*t. Seriously, he is just a bullsh*t guy."

Let's see if Rahul Pandya reacts to her reaction.