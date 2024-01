Bigg Boss 17 has turned into a war zone. Especially because of the drama unfolding between Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. Samarth and Isha are accused of constantly poking Abhishek Kumar. To a degree where Abhishek lost his cool and slapped Samarth Jurel. A lot of celebrities reacted to the situation. Many came out in support of Abhishek Kumar. Ritiesh Deshmukh, Ankit Gupta, Neil Bhatt, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and many more tweeted calling out Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. Later, at night, a video of Samarth and Isha fighting went viral. In the video, Isha Malviya can be heard slamming Samarth Jurel for poking Abhishek Kumar. Now, Aishwarya Sharma has reacted to the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Family Week to begin soon; here's when Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya and others will meet their loved ones

Aishwarya Sharma who was a part of Bigg Boss 17 took to social media to call out Isha Malviya. She wrote that Isha is changing colours quite swiftly. She wrote that Isha poked Abhishek with Chintu to a point where Abhishek lost all his cool. She also wrote that Isha belongs to no one. Earlier, she wrote that Isha and Samarth are playing the dirtiest game and asked Bigg Boss to take some action against them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's mother slams Abhishek Kumar for making derogatory comments on her daughter; says, 'Legal action banta hai...'

Wah #ishamalviya itna jaldi toh rottiyan nahi palatati jitna jaldi aap palatati ho? ye ladki kisi ki nahi hai.. “sabne dekha aur sabko pata chal gaya”.. #chintu ke saath milke itna poke kiya ki insaan haath uthane pe majboor ho gaya.. wah wah ..

itna bhi mat giro ki uth ke chal… — Aishwarya Sharma (@AishSharma812) January 3, 2024

#ishamalviya #Chintu

Are playing the dirtiest game ever

How much can they poke a person like this and yet nobody is saying anything about it.. only #AbhishekKumar is getting bashed for everything

This is Such a ridiculous pattern of them .. #bigboss please take some action… — Aishwarya Sharma (@AishSharma812) January 2, 2024

Abhishek Kumar is Isha Malviya's ex-boyfriend. They had an ugly breakup and Isha on the show accused him of violence and more. Samarth Jurel who is Isha Malviya's current boyfriend entered Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant. Since then Abhishek and Samarth have been at loggerheads and are bringing the house down with their constant fights. The fight escalated when Samarth Jurel called Abhishek Kumar 'Baap ka gatarchaap launda', 'Baap ka mental launda' and more. Salman Khan is expected to raise this issue over the Weekend Ka Vaar.