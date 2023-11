Bigg Boss 17 has seen a huge spat where Aishwarya Sharma called Ankita Lokhande a chudail. This left Vicky Jain fuming. There was a huge fight where Neil Bhatt came in charging towards the Pavitra Rishta actress. Even Aishwarya Sharma was fighting with her. In the course of the fight, she called Ankita Lokhande a chudail. The two couples have been having issues for a long time. Neil Bhatt has been guided towards playing more on the front foot. Now, he is getting into fights, and Aishwarya Sharma has told her husband that she will not hold back in quarrels. Bigg Boss 17 has been dominating entertainment news headlines, and these two ladies have grabbed attention. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain rift widens due to Munawar Faruqui? Actress calls husband manipulative

As we know, Vicky Jain has allotted duties in the Dil house. Aishwarya Sharma has now said she will not cook for any one in the house besides Neil Bhatt and her. This has created immense friction in the house. In the morning, there was a huge spat where even Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar jumped in. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain get into an aggressive fight with Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma; netizens call GHKPM actress psycho

Isha Malviya has proved herself as a flipper as she decided to save Aishwarya Sharma and not Ankita Lokhande. It seems she is upset that Ankita Lokhande went and complained about her to Munawar Faruqui. Of late, Munawar has been trying to create rift in the dil house. He has said that Isha Malviya is double-faced and can lie at the drop of a hat. The young TV actress is already under the scanner because of Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. It seems her parents were unaware that she is seeing Jurel, and some of their PDA on TV is reportedly embarrassing for them. Let us see how things will turn out if Ankita Lokhande decides to withdraw her support to Isha Malviya. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya’s parents want her out after seeing her get intimate with Samarth Jurel; claim being unaware of the relationship