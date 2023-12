Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. Aishwarya Sharma was evicted recently and it was quite an unfair decision. It was Isha Malviya who evicted her. Isha was the captain of the house. She was asked to eliminate the contestant who has broken the house rules many times. She had to decide only amongst the nominated contestants, Aishwarya, Neil, Ankita and Anurag. She was shown all the clips of rule break and was asked to eliminate one. As per the clip, it was Anurag who had broken the rules most but she chose Aishwarya. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Has Ankita Lokhande not moved on from ex-beau Sushant Singh Rajput? Her close friend explains the recent events

Aishwarya entered Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Neil Bhatt. Neil and Aishwarya met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They fell in love and got married. Aishwarya and Neil had many fights in the house. Salman Khan even warned Aishwarya to watch her behaviour towards Neil.

Rahul Pandya makes several allegations

Aishwarya was called a red flag for men but later, we saw the change. They had a few fights but were each other's support systems. During Aishwarya's stay in the house, her ex-boyfriend, Rahul Pandya spoke a lot about their relationship.

He said that Aishwarya left him suddenly and cheated on him. He also said that they were married and now she has moved on with Neil. Many felt that he was saying all this just to get into the Bigg Boss 17 house. Now, Aishwarya has made some shocking revelations about him.

Aishwarya Sharma reveals shocking things about Rahul

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, she said that Rahul told her to quit acting as he felt she would sleep with actors and producers. She said that he said that you will do acting by sleeping with actors and producers. Aishwarya said that Rahul disrespected her this way and hence she broke up with him.

However, he is now using her for fame. Aishwarya also said that they broke up in 2014 and now suddenly he comes and says such things when she is inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the current contestants, Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house.