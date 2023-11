Bigg Boss 17 is all over social media. People are talking about their favourite contestants and Bigg Boss is always trending. The show's TRPs have been superb and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in entertaining the audience. This season we have Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mahashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal as the contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: All the heartwarming things Ankita Lokhande has shared about Sushant Singh Rajput

This season Bigg Boss has been very different as the house is different, rules are different and Bigg Boss is not letting anyone play the game as it was played for the last 16 seasons. He had also slammed Abhishek and others for taking the former contestants name in the show. Abhishek had spoken about Asim Riaz from Bigg Boss 13 earlier and hence Bigg Boss had stopped him.

Aishwarya Sharma asks Abhishek Kumar to stop copying Asim Riaz

Now, once again Asim's name has been taken in the show. This time it is Aishwarya Sharma who took his name. Aishwarya was seen talking to Abhishek Kumar in the garden area. Aishwarya did not clearly take Asim's name but she told Abhishek not to copy anyone and just play his game.

Aishwarya Sharma called Asim irritating

Abhishek said that he is not copying anyone. Later, Aishwarya told him that she felt so and hence she told him. She also said that Asim had started shouting and fighting so much in season 13 that it was irritating and hence she stopped watching the sh0w after that. This is a big story in TV news.

Aishwarya's video is going viral and many fans have trolled her for saying this about Asim. One of users wrote, "First of all there is no comparison between #AsimRiaz and Abhishek Kumar , 2nd thing asim was never irritating..he always knew that how n where to give it back in a goat way!! Third in season 13 it was "Mahira Sharma" who got the "irritating" title just like you are getting here!"

Another user wrote, "Nobody can match Asim!! Aishwarya needs to take care of her own game before analyzing of others."

Take a look at the video here:

Ashwariya exposed Abhishek and said he was copying #AsimRiaz! She said that Asim was irritating due to which she stopped watching #BB13 #AnkitaLokhande #MunawarFaruqui #BB17 #BiggBoss17

pic.twitter.com/1VrDxVT0xU — ayra - steal my videos = block list (@ayratastic) November 21, 2023

As per reports, the makers of the show are making new plans to maintain the amazing TRPs of the show. They have planned mass elimination and yesterday, Navid Sole got eliminated. Now, as per reports, there will be wild card entries in the show.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Wild Card contestants of Bigg Boss 17?

As per reports, Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Durrani, Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, Jahanara Alam, Adhyayan Suman have been approached to enter the show as the wild card contestants.