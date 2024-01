Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the talk of the town. The couple has been the highlight for all their ugly fights inside the Bigg Boss house. They have been trolled for their married life. Ankita and Vicky have fought a lot inside the house. Ankita keeps complaining about Vicky not giving her attention while Vicky seems very dominating. Things go very ugly between them and Ankita also ends up hitting and kicking Vicky. Ankita and Vicky have also ended up saying things like taking a break from each other and separating. Vicky Jain and Ankita's mothers had entered the show recently during the family week. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan costar supports Ankita Lokhande against Vicky Jain; says 'She doesn’t deserve this'

Vicky Jain's mother makes mean comments on Ankita

Vicky's mother had informed Ankita that Vicky's father questioned her mother after she kicked Vicky. Ankita asked her to keep her parents away from this. Ankita also apologised to the entire Jain family for her behaviour. Post coming out of the house, Vicky's mother said many mean things about Ankita.

She said that Ankita does not know how to behave and also said that she keeps talking Sushant Singh Rajput for sympathy. She also shared that Vicky's family was never in favour of his marriage to Ankita. She also added that husbands are giving the place of God in a woman's life and Ankita kicks her husband.

Aishwarya Sharma slams Vicky Jain's mother

Many celebrities like Rashami Desai, Kamya Panjabi, Sunny Aryaa's wife Deepika, Ridhi Dogra and others have supported Ankita in this. Now, Ankita's biggest enemy in Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma has also supported her. Aishwarya spoke to Pinkvilla and said that she did not like Vicky's mother saying 'Pati devta hota hai'. She said that Vicky is not any 'devta' and he has also said so many things to Ankita.

Aishwarya added that the blame is always put on a woman. She also said that just because Vicky is her son, she is not saying anything to him and is just blaming Ankita. Aishwarya Sharma admitted that she does not like Ankita at all but this time she felt bad about what Vicky's mother is saying.

Talking about the contestants, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are currently in the house.