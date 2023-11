Bigg Boss 17 couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been getting into fights of late. After the actor was called into the therapy room, he has been quite active. The couple have had disagreements amongst themselves in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Their fights with others have also increased. Now, a clip has come where there is a verbal spat between Aishwarya Sharma and Abhishek Kumar. She calls him a Chatai Pe Sone Wala Aadmi (A man who sleeps on a mat), Shakal Dekh Apna. While he does not take it as a classist remark, he says that her toy (motormouth) has started off. The language used is quite derogatory. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After fighting with Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma has an argument with Neil Bhatt; netizens say ‘Vamp showing her true colours’

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens blast Aishwarya Sharma as Zaahil

Abhishek Kumar has been one of the best players of the house. He is in the thick of things. Throughout the argument, Abhishek Kumar maintains a standard. Many believe that he is top five material for this season. Netizens who have seen the clip have called her zaahil and gawaar. Take a look at some of the reactions...

I think Aishwarya ko koi mental problem hai jis agression me wo ladti kisi ka khoon v karde ? — DDas0220 (@DDas0220) November 6, 2023

Everyone is fed up of #AishwariyaSharma she barks all day and then cries later over her husbands shoulders — Skydlimit2020 (@skydlimit2020) November 6, 2023

Kya galeez orat hai .

Taunts b dekho Kya ghatiya#AbhishekKumar — Tashna sultan (@SultanTashna) November 6, 2023

Ab pta chla #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin sab is se nafrat kyon karte the bhai us bandi ko koi muh na laagaye isko ilaaz ki jurart hai ho apne pati ko nicha dikha skti woh kuch b kar skti#AbhishekKumar — Virat Sidhu (@ViratSidhu94453) November 7, 2023

She’s getting nasty day by day ? better get called out for this — ammara ? (@itzmaraa1520) November 7, 2023

You are crass, please get out #AishwaryaSharma , kaan phat rahen hain a teenager is more sensible than you.

I feel sad for #NeilBhatt — riiyaaa (@riyaa__99) November 6, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt gets public sympathy

It seems Abhishek Kumar had no fault in the matter, but the couple began to fight with him. Fans are happy to see that he has exercised restraint on the show. In fact, Neil Bhatt had come to get into a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar. It was Vicky Jain who stopped him.

Neil Bhatt has been a good husband inside the house. We have to see if Salman Khan takes Aishwarya Sharma to task for her behaviour inside the house. Bigg Boss is dominating the entertainment news section due to constant fights inside the house.