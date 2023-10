Bigg Boss 17 began on October 15. This year, television’s favourite actresses Aishwarya Sharma is also a part of the show. She was loved as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Her husband, Neil Bhatt was the lead actor on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Aishwarya was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and she emerged as the second runner up of the show. Aishwarya was offered Bigg Boss 17 while she was on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as she was quit entertaining. However, Aishwarya seemed a but lost on Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande wants to protect Isha Malviya from Mannara Chopra's evil eyes, latter's statement shocks everyone [Watch]

Earlier, when Aishwarya was working for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, there were reports of her having issues with her co-star Ayesha Singh. Aishwarya played the lead antagonist in the show while Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt were the lead pairs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flirts with Kangana Ranaut on his show, fans in awe of their 'bang on' chemistry

The three of them started off well together but later their friendship went kaput. It seems Aishwarya had some issues with Ayesha while Neil was not involved in the fights. Aishwarya and Ayesha also unfollowed each other on social media. This was the big story in Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant Soundous Moufakir takes a dig at her; says, 'Abhi uska overacting aur...'

Aishwarya hints about issues with Ayesha?

Before entering Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya spoke to Etimes where she was asked if she would want Neil Bhatt to support her during her fights. Aishwarya said that she is strong enough to handle her own battles and does not need Neil to fight on her behalf.

She further gave an example about such incidents that happened on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and she handled it alone. She said, “I'm not one of those wives who will blame the husband arre usne mujhe aisa bola toh tune usse kuch kyu nahi bola.., because such incidents have happened on our Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets. I've always told Neil to stay out of my fights and let me handle it my way.”

This is making us think that she is hinting about the fights she had with Ayesha Singh on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. What do you guys think about this?