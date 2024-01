Bigg Boss 17 fans have seen endless fights between the two couples, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein duo of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. While the latter is eliminated from Salman Khan's show, the former is having a tough time. From Ankita Lokhande's terrible bouts of insecurity to Vicky Jain being extremely rude with her ignoring her emotions, fans have been aghast. Some of the statements made outside by Ranjana Jain, the mother of Vicky Jain have also shocked supporters of the actress. She has literally said that her son has splurged a lot to maintain an actress girlfriend like Ankita Lokhande. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mrunal Thakur comes out in support of 'strongest' lady Ankita Lokhande

Did Vicky Jain mention Neil Bhatt once again on Bigg Boss 17?

Vicky Jain again mentioned Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma on the show. While TV's Pakhi has faced flak for some of her antics, Neil Bhatt has come out shining as the perfect husband material. Women have declared him as a green flag on national TV. Even outside, the couple have spoken in support of Ankita Lokhande saying that her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain's comments are deplorable about a self-made woman like Ankita. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui justifies Samarth Jurel's eviction; netizens call him 'sadistic' [Check Reactions]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Aishwarya Sharma mocks the marriage of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain

Aishwarya Sharma took to social media and mocked the two. She said that they had come to play a game on BB17 but their own marriage turned out to be a reality show. Netizens had mixed reactions with some telling her it is too low to hit out at a fellow TV colleague like that.

Sad reality .. day one se game khelne ka soch rahe the but inki shadi hi ek game ban ke reh gayi hai

Move on #vikkibhaiya kab tak obsessed rahoge humse!! puri

Duniya dekh rahi hai aapko..

“AAP PEHLE AAPKE RISHON MEIN CLARITY RAKHIYE”

Humari clarity toh dunke ki chot pe hai… — Aishwarya Sharma (@AishSharma812) January 15, 2024

Mam Apka Husband Sidha Na hota Toh Aaj Yeh Tweet hum Kar Rahe hote .. AAP mai Or #VickyJain? Mai male or female ka he fark h ..

one more difference is he is rich ? — Neeru (@NSid_1212) January 16, 2024

That is like too much below the belt and personal and not expected from a fellow costar ‼️‼️ — Anoop Mundhra (@anoopmundhra) January 16, 2024

Some fans even said that Vicky Jain needed a wife like Aishwarya Sharma to straighten him up. From calling out the Raja Beta syndrome to pinpointing how society is unkind even to self-made women, the marriage of Ankita and Vicky has stirred up many debates.