Bigg Boss 17 is turning out to be a TRP spinner. Assamese rapper Firoza Khan has been one of the finds of the season. From her love-hate equation with Mannara Chopra to romantic angle with Abhishek Kumar, she is doing a lot. We have seen that the relationship of KhanZaadi with her former housemates Jigna Vohra and Rinku Dhawan has been strained. They have been lashing out at her for almost everything. At the same time, KhanZaadi is involved in a huge spat with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. This happened after she did not cook as she was unwell. It seems Aishwarya Sharma hid her share of coffee and did not give her food. This has upset many netizens. What has been even more infuriating is how they mocked her after she was crying over the elimination of her good friend, UK actor and pharmacist Navid Sole. KhanZaadi fans have called out the couple with harsh words on social media.

Fans of the rapper believe that the fight with KhanZaadi has brought out the true nature of Neil Bhatt. They feel whatever they saw was a pretense till now. The promo for tonight's episode sees a huge spat between the couple of KhanZaadi. The clip looks heated as well as entertaining. But last night's incident has not gone down well. A netizen commented on X, "#AishwaryaSharma is very horrible Hated d way she was taunting #khanzaadi while she was crying on #navid "s eviction. Sounded like a total Witch while saying "Can she stop it now "!!! It's khanzaadi"s wish how she wants to express her sadness !!! #BB17 #BiggBoss17," while others have said that all the housemates treat KhanZaadi as trash except a few. The rapper has to literally beg for food from them. Angry netizens have labelled Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma as the most useless and cheapest couple inside the house. KhanZaadi has called Neil Bhatt a Joru Ka Ghulam on his face. This happened after Aishwarya Sharma convinced him to gang up on the rapper.

Social media feels that the housemates have ganged up on KhanZaadi after seeing Salman Khan bash her on Weekend Ka Vaar. Others feel that her lack of fluency in Hindi is a major reason behind the drama. They feel she gets trapped in her own comments, which people use against her. Viewers feel that KhanZaadi is the reason why some dormant players like Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vohra are visible in the game. Let us see if KhanZaadi manages to be a part of a team in the coming days. She is the first person from Assam on iconic reality show hosted by Salman Khan.