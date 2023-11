Bigg Boss 17 is in the news ever since it began. This season has been a huge hit as we have seen a lot of things happening in just two weeks. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is currently one of the most talked about contestant. She recently had an ugly fight with Vicky Jain after he made funny remarks on her marriage with Neil Bhatt. Aishwarya slammed him and had massive fights. Neil Bhatt also went on to support Aishwarya against Vicky. However, he also made her understand that she does not need to get angry on everything but she argued with him as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Nomination Special: Sana Raees Khan questions Vicky Jain's identity; says, 'You even manipulate your wife'

Aishwarya got mixed reactions from the audience. While some were happy that she finally opened up and showed Vicky that he cannot mess up with everyone, some felt that she over did it and needs treatment. Amidst all this, Aishwarya Sharma's ex-boyfriend, Rahul Pandya has been trending outside. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Ankita Lokhande speaks about her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput; old video of him proposing to her goes viral

A glimpse of Aishwarya's fight with Vicky Jain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Aishwarya Sharma's ex-bf Rahul talks about their breakup

Earlier, he spoke about how he was devastated when Aishwarya just went away without giving a closure to their relationship. He also stated that they dated from 2011 to 2017 and it was a beautiful relationship until her father came to know about it. He revealed that he and Aishwarya were in the same college pursuing different courses here in Ujjain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande FINALLY adopts no-nonsense attitude towards Vicky Jain; complains to Isha Malviya [Watch Video]

Rahul Pandya to enter Bigg Boss 17?

Rahul and Aishwarya had met during an inter college competition and became friends. He also shared that he helped Aishwarya give auditions for ad shoots in Mumbai. Now, as the latest reports in Telly Chakkar state that Rahul Pandya is entering Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. This is a big story in Entertaiment news.

However, there is no confirmation to this. But there is a high possibility as we all saw how Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the show as a wild card while her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar is in the house. That way, we may also expect Rahul to enter the show.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Contestants on Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants, this season, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants this year.