Bigg Boss 17 has entered its third week. 18 contestants are inside the Bigg Boss 17 house fighting to be in the top. Some of the biggest names from the TV industry like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and many more are a part of the show. The latest to enter the house are Samarth Jurel and Mananvi Mamgai. Every day, a new drama unfolds in Bigg Boss 17 house. While fans were getting over Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's love triangle, a fight between Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain has brought a new twist. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 twist: Abhishek Kumar turns peacemaker between Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya; Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui give wise advice

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma at war

In the promo of Bigg Boss 17, we see that all the contestants are chilling in garden area. Vicky Jain asks Neil Bhatt if he told Aishwarya Sharma that she looked cute while they were dating. He seems to have mimicked a pose of her. Neil Bhatt stated that they did not date and directly got married. Vicky Jain laughed over it. Aishwarya Sharma did not like the comments passed by Vicky. Later we see Aishwarya asking Neil Bhatt as to why he does not give it back to Vicky Jain. Then a fight takes place between Aishwarya and Vicky wherein she says that he should rather take care of his relationship with Ankita and not poke his nose in lives of others. The fight escalates and she goes on to say 'har mard aapke jaisa nahi hota'. Vicky Jain also raises his voice and calls her non sense. Ankita Lokhande gets in between and asks Aishwarya Sharma to lower down her voice. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav and more wildcard contestants who brought a storm on the show

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo below:

Tomorrow's Episode Promo Bigg Boss 17 ft Ae Dil Hai Mushkil#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/3LgAjYA93I — Bollywood Shaukeen (@bollyshaukeen) October 29, 2023

Since the beginning, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt have not gotten along really well with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain. They all are a part of Dil house and during the last eliminations, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were put into the danger zone. While Vicky Jain is too much into the game, Neil Bhatt has been accused of being the exact opposite. The ladies had a fight out sorts in the first week itself. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia has a strong reaction to Abhishek Kumar's situation; says, 'Ek chaata maro...'

Trending Now

Apart from this, we will also get to see Abhishek Kumar confronting Isha Malviya about her relationship with Samarth Jurel. Stay tuned to get more updates from Salman Khan's show.