Bigg Boss 17 is in the news. This year, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are a part of the show. They started off a bit slow but now they have got all the attention. They have finally started playing well and are taking a stand for the right. Recently, we saw a man named Rahul Pandya claimed to be Aishwarya Sharma’s ex-boyfriend. He also gave interviews and spoke about their break up. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi kisses Abhishek Kumar during a game; Arun Mahashettey, says, 'Family show hai bhul gaye'

He revealed how Aishwarya and he were together since college days and later her father came to know of it. He sent her away so that they do not meet. Rahul also said that he was devastated and depressed when Aishwarya Sharma got married. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Manasvi Mamgai reveals if Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui are the masterminds

Aashna Kishore reacts to Rahul Pandya's claims of being Aishwarya’s ex-boyfriend

Now, Aishwarya’s best friend Aashna Kishore has reacted to Rahul Pandya’s claims. She spoke to India Forums about Rahul’s claims of being Aishwarya’s ex-boyfriend. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Samarth Jurel, two more wildcards to spice up the game on Salman Khan show?

Trending Now

Aashna said that it is a publicity stunt by him and she has known Aishwarya for seven years. Aashna said that she and Aishwarya have been together for seven years and literally spent 24 hours with each other so she has never heard about a guy named Rahul.

She added, “I would like to ask who doesn't want to be part of Bigg Boss or who doesn't want to come into the limelight. So I think the same is going on, and I feel it's better we don't talk about this or give value to it.”

Rahul Pandya to enter as wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 17

It was being said that Rahul Pandya has been reportedly approached to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Not just Rahul, reports also say that Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka Bhai’s wife, Deepika Aryaa has also been approached to be a part of the show.

Social Media sensation Raghav Sharma has also been approached to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. This is a big story in Entertainment News.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Contestants on Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the participants of Bigg Boss 17.