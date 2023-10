Bigg Boss 17 is here and a lot of things are being spoken about the contestants of the show. They are all trending on social media and people are talking about Bigg Boss 17. Not just their game plans on the show, people are also talking about their personal lives and their past relationships. This season, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are also a part of Bigg Boss 17. Their love story began on the show and they also got married. They are now a part of Bigg Boss and we got to see how strong their relationship has been. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra gossips about Isha Malviya after Samarth Jurel’s entry; says ‘We were not like this at the age of 19’

However, before Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma was in a relationship with Rahul Pandya. This is a big story in Entertainment news. Speaking to TellyChakkar, Rahul Pandya revealed that he and Aishwarya were in the same college pursuing different courses here in Ujjain. It was during an inter college competition when they met and started knowing each other.

Aishwarya's father did not like her relationship with Rahul

He mentioned that their love story started in 2011 and continued till 2017. It was a beautiful relationship and they did not even had fights. Aishwarya's father came to know about them but they were unaffected by it. Rahul revealed that he supported Aishwarya to become an actress. Aishwarya came to Mumbai in 2014-2015 but before that her father sent her to Pune to separate her from Rahul.

Rahul reveals he felt suicidal

Rahul used to visit her in Pune but later she shifted to Mumbai. He added, "She called me a year before she got married and asked me as to what I am doing and how I am. We were going headstrong and I understood that she needed time. I was shocked to hear that she has moved on. I have come out of a very down phase where I felt betrayed and sometimes suicidal too. I do not wish anything bad for her, I am that kind of a lover."