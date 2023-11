Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town and Aishwarya Sharma is currently in the news. Aishwarya and her husband, Neil Bhatt's ugly fights have grabbed all the attention. People have been calling Aishwarya a toxic woman as she has been disrespecting and mocking her husband. She has had many ugly fights with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain but what left everyone disappointed is her behaviour towards her own husband, Neil Bhatt. This weekend ka vaar, even Salman Khan bashed Aishwarya for disrespecting and mocking Neil who has been very patient and calm with her. Salman warned her that this will take a bad toll on their relationship. He told her that she should not test Neil's calm behaviour and also asked Neil not to take this. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande angrily tells Vicky Jain, 'Tu shatir, tune mujhe use kiya hai'; Anurag Dobhal breaks kitchen items

Neil went on defending Aishwarya and later she broke down thinking that she is the villain. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Now, her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin costar Yogendra Vikram Singh has opened up about the couple's nasty fights. Neil and Aishwarya were both a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They fell in love on the sets of the show and even got married. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: KhanZaadi steals the show on Weekend Ka Vaar; netizens slam makers for being biased towards Mannara Chopra [Check Reactions]

Yogendra Vikram Singh talks about Aishwarya and Neil

Both have worked closely with Yogendra and he spoke to Etimes about it. He said that he has seen Neil and Aishwarya grow together professionally in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He shared, "Aishwarya is a very nice girl and not at all like what she is currently portrayed as inside the house. I feel that when you go inside the house alone and as a couple, things are different. As a couple, you will face various situations and the way you react will be different." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Munawar Faruqui breaks down in tears over a special message from son; Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande get emotional [WATCH]

He also added that Neil and Aishwarya are currently under pressure inside the house. He said that the show is about putting your points forward without losing your cool and he understands why they are behaving differently. He also said that he wishes to see Neil and Aishwarya in the finals.

Yogendra also said that Bigg Boss is an interesting format and he did not miss a single episode of Sidharth Shukla's season. He also said that he is liking Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17 as she is very innocent.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal entered the house.