Bigg Boss 17 began from October 15 and it has grabbed all the attention. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is a contestant on the show. She has entered the show with her husband, Neil Bhatt. Aishwarya was quite confused in the beginning of Bigg Boss but now, she has finally opened up a bit. She was offered Bigg Boss 17 when she was a participant in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Aishwarya had an amazing journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She emerged as the second runner up of the show. She did not have a good start in the show but later impressed everyone with her stunts. Aishwarya also had a few fights in the show.

Aishwarya Sharma and Soundous Moufakir's rivalry in KKK 13

Her equation with co-contestant Soundous Moufakir became the talk of the town. Both the ladies did not like each other much. They have even spoken about it in interviews and shared posts on social media. It all began when Soundous called Aishwarya a weak player in the show.

Recently, a promo of Aishwarya was released by the channel where she is seen expressing how she is having mood swings and is not able to understand anything in Bigg Boss 17. This also became a big story in Entertainment News as people had expected her to be a strong contestant.

Soundous takes a dig at Aishwarya Sharma

Soundous Moufakir commented on the channel’s promo and took a dig at Aishwarya Sharma. She wrote, “Ache baat hai ki ap @colorstv iss larki ko biggboss kiliye bolaya! Abhi Ouska overacting asli personality bahar ayga jo log nahi dekha #kkk mein." (Good that she is called inside the Bigg Boss house. Now, people will know about her over-acting and real personality which they couldn't see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13).

Well, looks like the rivalry is still not over after Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Talking about Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma is currently not in good terms with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. While she knew the from their previous show, Smart Jodi, their equation did not build up in Bigg Boss 17.

A look at the BTS video of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Neil Bhatt also recently had an ugly fight with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Now, it is clear that they are not friends. Talking about the other contestants, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are seen as the participants this year.