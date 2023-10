Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar concluded on another high note. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma and Abhishek Kumar getting into a fight. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had come to promote their movie Ganapath inside the house and the contestants fought in front of them. In this story, we will talk about Aishwarya and Abhishek's fight and netizens' reaction to the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Mannara Chopra possessive about Ankita Lokhande? Netizens divided over their fight

Aishwarya Sharma and Abhishek Kumar fight in Bigg Boss 17 house

It so happened that Ganapath A Hero Is Born stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon entered the house of Bigg Boss 17 and they conducted the first task of the season. The housemates had to name one contestant whose trailer they found to be a flop from each house - Dil, Dimag and Dum. And Abhishek took the name of Aishwarya Sharma. Before Abhishek, Munawar Faruqui also named Aishwarya as the contestant to have the flop trailer in the first week of Bigg Boss. Even Rinku Dhawan said so but had a very good way of explaining Aishwarya on her shortcomings. Aishwarya lost her cool when Abhishek took her name during the task. Abhishek said that since Aishwarya did a big show, he thought she would have a great impact during the first week but that was not the case. Aishwarya and Abhishek then started bickering in front of the guests, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: The Top 5 strongest and weakest contestants so far on the show

Watch this entertainment news video here:

Netizens have a mixed reaction to Aishwarya Sharma and Abhishek Kumar's fight:

Aishwarya Sharma was of the opinion that she does not unnecessarily get into fights with anyone inside the house. Her Muddas does not mean only eggs or kitchen and other duties. She gave it back to Abhishek in front of Kriti and Tiger. While some of the netizens have loved the way Aishwarya has slammed Abhishek, some of the netizens found Aishwarya to be irritating. Check out netizens response here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 effect? Katha Ankahee, Junooniyatt and more TV shows that are reportedly going off-air

Trending Now

aishwarya & abhishek donon kya bolate hai samajh mein nahi aata sirf chillate rahte hain ?? — Looney tunes ? (@looneytunes122) October 21, 2023

Aishwarya aaj Abhishek ke samne ayna banke khadi thi Banda chup ho gaya Bhai bhaunkne wala Banda aaj chup ho gaya khud ko dekh kar?#AishwaryaSharma — AishNeil ?✨ (@aishxcafe) October 21, 2023

Omg Aishwarya destroy Abhishek in 1 sec ??

Aish -" me aapki Tarah ? yeh nahi kar rahi dikhave ke liye "#AishwariyaSharma #BB17 #BigBoss17 pic.twitter.com/VjB9D8aswP — shraddha ❤️ (@4543P) October 21, 2023

Seriously even Abhishek looked saint infront of Aishwarya. She is such a negative person OMG. https://t.co/gCbjEPqmNq — NVenvy (@NischithaV70599) October 21, 2023

I love this new strong #AishwaryaSharma , date night worked. I love the way she shut down #AbhishekKumar & even told #IshaMalviya to shutup and also #NeilBhatt didn't stop Aishwarya as he left her fight her verbal battle, what say @KhabriBossLady . Whom is Abhishek calling Aunty? pic.twitter.com/F8shjvIJbE — VenkatesaDurga (@DurgaDevi45) October 21, 2023

Aishwarya looked weak to me but aaj us chommu abhishek ki phaad k rakh di ??#BiggBoss17 — Dr.Doom (@JuztNerd) October 21, 2023

Aish - Mera Anda chura liya ye bhi koi mudda hota hai "ande ka mudda nahi banati me" ? roasted Abhishek in 69 langauges Aishwarya go girl..?#AishwaryaSharma — AishNeil ?✨ (@aishxcafe) October 21, 2023

Bro aishwarya tere jase pura season dekh kr nahi aaye hai ? copy paste to tu hi krrha ?

She truly rocks it with her swag and charm! And She never wastes her energy on silly things? Just like Abhishek ? ☠️#NeilBhatt#AishwaryaSharma #BB17onJioCinema #BB17 #BigBoss17 pic.twitter.com/Q6irfvQXDA — ????????? ?????? ??????? (@AishFanclub_) October 21, 2023

Ohh yeah she's shreni for sure

Pehli baar Abhishek ka muh band hua hai vo bhi Aishwarya ke vajah se or uske samne Varna Banda "me aisahi hu" karke ang pe ata hai#AishwaryaSharma https://t.co/qdEaPu0J3l — AishNeil ?✨ (@aishxcafe) October 21, 2023

My girl is Bold & straight forward she did not said anything to munawar and Rinku ji infact she thanked Rinku ji coz she accepted her mistake there but Abhishek he deserved that Replied from Aishwarya #AishwaryaSharma — AishNeil ?✨ (@aishxcafe) October 21, 2023

Bhai maja aagaya Aishwarya ne Abhishek ko kya dhoya hai #AishwaryaSharma — AishNeil ?✨ (@aishxcafe) October 21, 2023

I agree but Abhishek Wants fight so Aishwarya gave him that fight — UPdaters_Show (@UPdaters_Show) October 21, 2023

Kya mast wash Kiya h Aishwarya ne Abhishek ka ??#AishwaryaSharma — ????????? ?????? ??????? (@AishFanclub_) October 21, 2023

Yrrrrr yeh Aishwarya Abhishek se zada irritating lgre h ab? munawar itne pyr se baat krra h or yeh itna chilla q Rahe h chilla ne se koi Sacha nhi hota h?‍??‍? — lizz♡ (@aliza_ansar__) October 21, 2023

The way #AishwaryaSharma exposed the game of Abhishek was so funny.. Aishwarya to Abhishek : Tune mera anda chura liya, ye mudda he tera ? One of the perfect statements she made ??#BiggBoss17 #BB17 — Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) October 21, 2023

Aaj iss Nalle Abhishek ki kya bajai hai Aishwarya nai — sunny (@sunnykr2303) October 21, 2023

I feel Aishwarya’s reaction was very fake! She did not disagree with Munawar but was fighting with Abhishek ? — adya (@d_addy_a) October 21, 2023

Aishwarya is irritating Abhishek kbhi kbhi shi hota h? — Varsha (@Varsha24735780) October 21, 2023

Guests ke samne kaise rehthe hai ye log kab samjhege. Unke samne itna chilam chili, Aishwarya & Abhishek irritating. #BiggBoss_Tak — BIG BOSS TAK 17 ?️ (@bawanka17) October 21, 2023

Fattu #AishwaryaSharma ??#MunawarFaruqui k Aage to boli nahi or Abhishek pe fatt rahi h bhaisaab aj aishwarya boli Waah ??#BB17 — ༺?ℯ??? ༻ (@vahem_sike) October 21, 2023

Aishwarya bahut irritating hai ????.

1st time Abhishek sahi hai ??.#BigBoss17 — ?????? (@31Shrabani) October 21, 2023

Aishwarya doing that had kissing gesture to Abhishek dikhawe ke liye is wrong. Salman also knows he loves Isha. Plus she's saying she doesnt go around gossiping. Aree only gossiping shes done since the date, BB called her boring, why is she going mental? #BB17 #biggboss17 — ?inhalexhale (@kkin2021) October 21, 2023

Aishwarya Sharma has been in observational mode for a while now. In fact, even Neil Bhatt was in observational mode. But Aishwarya gave it back tonight to Abhishek. Aishwarya has all the potential to go a long way. But tonight, she was indeed on fire.