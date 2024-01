Bigg Boss 17 has its grand finale on January 28 and fans are eager to know who will win the trophy in Salman Khan's reality show. The top 5 finalists include Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashetty. The finalist are trying their level best to grab the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. The grand finale will be a star-studded affair and there are rumours that several celebrities will grace the show with their presence. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 grand finale: Netizens troll Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain after Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's romantic dance on the grand finale [Watch]

As per reports in Timesnownews, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be gracing the grand finale episode. As per various sources, R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming film Shaitaan. Well, there is no official confirmation about the same as of now.

South actress Jyotika will be playing the female lead role in Shaitaan film. The movie will be slated to release on March 8, 2024. Ajay Devgn shared the teaser of Shaitaan on his social media and fans are going gaga over the same. Shaitaan also stars Janki Bodiwala, Aangad Maaholay and other in important roles. The supernatural thriller film is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Moreover, Bigg Boss 17's grand finale will be graced by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, Bharti Singh, Abdu Rozik and more will entertain the masses with their performances. Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel will be performing dance.