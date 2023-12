Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed all the attention. The audience is loving this season and the contestants have been entertaining very well. Currently, we have Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel in the house. Rinku Dhawan is playing many and nobody had expected her to go on in the show for so long. She is very smart and is observing everything around her. Rinku was always seen with Jigna Vora before but after Jigna's exit, Rinku has opened up well. She is participating in the house matters and her strong personality is coming out slowly. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui remind us of Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's friendship; Check out why

Ali Asgar reacts to Rinku Dhawan's participation in Bigg Boss 17

Now, Rinku Dhawan's Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki costar Ali Asgar has reacted to her participation in Bigg Boss 17. Speaking to ETimes, Ali Asgar said that it feels good to see his friend in the house and he is very excited about it. He has known Rinku since 1998-99 and she is very strong and mature contestant for the game. He said that she will play the game with her heart and mind instead of just shouting, and fighting. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 8 report card: Munawar Faruqui overtakes Ankita Lokhande; Abhishek Kumar's aggression leads to his downfall

Why Ali Asgar will not do Bigg Boss?

Ali Asgar also said that he would not go in the Bigg Boss house because he cannot be fake and he is not someone for this show. He also said that he wouldn't be able to make friends and cut them off so easily as his emotions are involved. He further said that Rinku has been in the house for more than five weeks and now everyone knows she is a good contestant. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain leaves Ankita Lokhande in tears praising KhanZaadi over his wife; netizens say, 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'

He praised Rinku and said that she knows how to perform tasks and understands the game of other contestants. He said that Rinku is very blunt and he is very proud of the way she is playing. Ali said that when Rinku told him she is going to Bigg Boss, he told her to play with her heart and be the way she is.

Rinku Dhawan is real

Ali confidently says that Rinku is not wearing any mask in the house and if there is a lie detector task in the house, Rinku will remain truthful.