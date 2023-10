Popular television actor Aly Goni who has been winning hearts with his acting chops in shows rose to fame after participating in the Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. He went to support his close friend Jasmin Bhasin and the audienece loved their jodi. Now, Bigg Boss is returning with a new season and fans cannot stay calm. The makers of the show are bringing some interesting twists in their upcoming show that will leave the audinece hooked to their screens. Amidst this, the makers have even approached top-notch celebrities to participate in the reality show. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 17, these Top 5 biggest betrayals in Bigg Boss shocked viewers

Recently, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly's recent tweet has raised a new level of excitement among his fans who follow Bigg Boss. Aly took to his Twitter account and tweeted, 'Finally someone my fav in bb17 so excited for him and I m sureeee he is gonna kill it and how'. Aly's tweet went viral on the social media and fans filled the comments section. They initially speculated Karan Patel, Arjit Taneja or Sandiip Sickand's name. But, Aly denied their participation in the show. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, a look at contestants who got 'bullied' by Salman Khan and others on the show

Have a look at Aly Goni's tweet -

Finally someone my fav in bb17 so excited for him and I m sureeee he is gonna kill it and how ??? — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 10, 2023

Some fans wrote Karan Wahi's name and Aly did not reply anything to them. There are speculations that actor Karan Wahi will be seen in Bigg Boss 17. There are rumours which state that Karan Wahi will be seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and will play the third generation in the show. Will Karan Wahi be participating in Bigg Boss 17? Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 17, check the Top 10 most memorable love stories in Bigg Boss

Trending Now

Bigg Boss 17 will begin on October 15 and Salman Khan will be hosting the show. This year's theme is all about 'Dil, Dimaag and Dum' concept. Since the promos of Bigg Boss 17 have been released it has left everyone talking about the same. Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande and more celebs names have been doing rounds on social media, but nothing is confirmed as of now.

On the work front, Aly started his TV career by participating in the reality show Splitsvilla 5. Post this, he was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and more shows.