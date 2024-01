Abhishek Kumar has been having a tough time inside the house of Bigg Boss 17 these days. The Udaariyaan actor who joined Salman Khan's reality TV show has been in a tight corner these days due to constant poking or as netizens say 'bullying' by Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. Huge support has been poured in for Abhishek Kumar these days. Celebs from the TV world and even Bollywood celebs watching Bigg Boss have been extending their support to Abhishek. But not Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls out Abhishek Kumar for his karma

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an ardent Bigg Boss watcher. She also likes to share her observations online on X (formerly Twitter). A couple of hours ago, Devoleena shared her take on Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar fiasco that happened the other day. Devoleena says Abhishek was and is still wrong no matter how much people try to justify his actions. She called Abhishek out for Sunny Aarya aka Tehelka's eviction and also for his actions towards Khanzaadi. For the unversed, during the Diwali bash task, Abhishek went on Khanzaadi's health issues which left her traumatised. Devoleena Bhattacharjee called it Abhishek's 'Karma'. Check out the X post here:

For those not in the know, Sunny Aarya was provoked by Abhishek Kumar. Sunny got into a physical altercation which led to his eviction from the show. Abhishek had expressed his regret thereafter.

Watch this video of Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's fight here:

Mannara Chopra decodes Abhishek Kumar's game?

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Mannara Chopra talking to Vicky Jain. She said that Abhishek in a way gets triggered for the sake of footage. He has a sly smile on his face whenever such fights take place. Mannara claimed that by doing such acts, he ensures that he gets discussed on Weekend Ka Vaar when Salman Khan comes. Vicky Jain agreed with Mannara's POV. However, Mannara was seen talking to Abhishek after his fight with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. After slapping Samarth, Mannara maintained that he was in the wrong despite being provoked and asked him to calm down. Munawar Faruqui also presented an unbiased view and called out Abhishek for his actions since the game is all about keeping cool under pressure.