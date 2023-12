Bigg Boss 17 witnessed some high-voltage drama over the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Ayesha Khan was questioned over her entry into Bigg Boss 17 house and was slammed by the host. Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's bond was the top topic of discussion. It was highlighted that Ayesha Khan entered the house only to seek limelight and nothing else. This affected her quite a bit. She sobbed hard and even fainted inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Doctors had to be called and she was rushed to the hospital. Amidst all of this, a clip about Abhishek Kumar and Anurag Dhobal was also shown. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Krushna Abhishek takes hilarious dig at Munawar Faruqui over his ex girlfriends Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi; leaves him embarrassed [Watch]

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News, don't missing following BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cannot stop smiling after Ayesha Khan's exit from the show; netizens call him a 'hypocrite'

Rajiv Adatia pens an encouraging note for Abhishek Kumar

Post the entry of Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship went for a toss. They were good friends and shared a great bond. However, over the past week, they were seen fighting and drifting apart. Abhishek Kumar and more tried to get them to being friends and solve their differences. However, in the clip shown, Abhishek Kumar sort of stated that he wants to solve their differences so that Mannara Chopra comes to their team. This left many shocked as allegedly his hidden agenda came to fore. As Salman Khan raised the topic, Abhishek Kumar defended himself saying that he genuinely wanted Mannara and Munawar to be friends again. The topic wasn't dragged much. Now Rajiv Adatia who is a good friend of Abhishek Kumar has commented on the same. In a tweet he shared his opinion and stated that Abhishek and Munawar's friendship is genuine and he cares for him. In another tweet, he wrote that it is not easy for anyone to be inside the house with ex and their new partner. He stated that Abhishek Kumar is strong and he will come out wiser out of all this. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan maintains stance even after Ayesha Khan falls unconscious; says 'Ye game mentally strong logon ke liye hai'

Trending Now

Check out Rajiv Adatia's tweets below:

Abhishek mere bhai being in a house with your ex and then their new partner! Is hard and not easy! You are strong and you will come out of the other side much better and wiser! We love you bro! Keep your chin up and be strong! I know it’s hard but the end is near! #bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 30, 2023

And honestly whatever Big boss showed I think Abhishek and Munawars friendship is totally genuine and Abhishek really cares for Munawar! Arre maybe they weren’t close then maybe the close now! Their bond is genuine in my eyes! ❤️ #bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 30, 2023

Here's a video of Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra.

Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's poking Abhishek Kumar was also addressed.